Topeka Police warn of scam call from department number

(File)
(File)(KNOE)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you get a call from someone who says you’ve missed your court date and are now in trouble with the law -- chances are it is a scam.

The Topeka Police Dept. took to social media early Friday afternoon. The say caller ID shows the incoming call is from 785-368-9551, their automated line, and the person on the other end identifies themselves as ‘Sgt. Marr.’

TPD says the caller tells the person on the other line that they have missed court and now have a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer will also ask the person for personal information and bank account info.

Topeka Police said they do have a Sgt. Marr that works for the agency, but calls from this number are not from them -- they are a fraud. TPD says their agency would never call anyone.

