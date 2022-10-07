Topeka celebrates success of first year of “Changing Our Culture” program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The change in temperatures means summer is winding down, and we can put the mowers away for the season.

That’s also cause for the city of Topeka to celebrate the success of a new program helping people with that summer task.

Councilwomen Christina Valdivia-Alcala and Karen Hiller visited Eye on NE Kansas to recap year one of the “Changing Our Culture of Property Maintenance” initiative. Since it launched in mid-July, they said community partners assisted people mainly with lawn mowing and yard maintenance. They plan to keep the efforts going and build on them next spring and summer.

A community celebration for the program is planned from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15. It will include music, food, giveaways, family-friendly activities and more. Schendel Lawn & Landscape is presenting sponsor for the event.

People who’d like information about the program may call 785-368-9530.

