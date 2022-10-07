Students at Topeka Collegiate launch handmade rockets into the sky

By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Not to be outdone by SpaceX’s launch at the Kennedy Space Center earlier this week, students in Topeka sent their own rockets into the sky on Friday.

The second graders at Topeka Collegiate sent their handmade rockets into sub-orbit.

“They are fabricating them at home, so they have to really put their ideas together, their own creativity, they decorate it howver they want, there is multiple options on how to build it, so year, its been really great,” second grade teacher, Carmen Anello, said.

The fuselage consisted of a decorated 2-liter bottle that was pressurized by a bicycle tire pump.

Some of the rockets soared up to 100 feet into the air.

