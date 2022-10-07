Stop for unreadable plate results in three arrests

From left to right, Michael E. Aiken, Anna M. Swarthout, and Sean A. Coble.
From left to right, Michael E. Aiken, Anna M. Swarthout, and Sean A. Coble.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken into custody early Friday morning following a traffic stop for an unreadable license plate.

According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Michael E. Aiken, 44, Anna M. Swarthout, 22, and Sean A. Coble, 33, all of Topeka, were apprehended.

Officials say around 3:15 a.m., Aiken was driving a blue, spray painted 1995 Ford F-150 when he was pulled over near SE 29th and S. Kansas Ave. The Sheriff’s Office says a K9 located illegal narcotics during the investigation, and all three had warrants out for their arrest.

Swarthout and Coble were booked for Topeka Bench Warrants. Aiken was said to have multiple warrants, and was also booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended and for a vehicle registration violation.

