Stolen truck found in east Topeka creek
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a stolen truck was found in an east Topeka creek Friday morning.
Crews were called to the 1500 block of SE 4th St. just before 9 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in Shunganunga Creek.
When they arrived, they located the truck in the water.
Officials on-scene say nobody was inside and the accelerator had been wedged.
The truck is a grey/silver Chevrolet extended cab with a black back passenger door.
