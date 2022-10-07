Stolen truck found in east Topeka creek

Topeka Police located a stolen truck in the Shunganunga Creek Friday morning.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a stolen truck was found in an east Topeka creek Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 1500 block of SE 4th St. just before 9 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in Shunganunga Creek.

When they arrived, they located the truck in the water.

Officials on-scene say nobody was inside and the accelerator had been wedged.

The truck is a grey/silver Chevrolet extended cab with a black back passenger door.

Police investigate after a stolen truck was located in the Shunganunga Creek in east Topeka.
