Osage Co. Residents vote on commercial wind and solar farms

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People in Osage County are looking at the future of wind energy in their area.

County leaders are considering potential changes to regulating commercial wind and solar farms.

The Osage County Courthouse held a public hearing inviting community to explain their side for up to five minutes.

Those against complain it would affect human and animal health, as well as make the area undesirable to live in, due to loud noise.

Those for it say it could bring in millions in revenue and reduce tax payer dollars.

They also claim it will boost the economy by bringing more jobs and businesses, like restaurants.

The amendment proposal took in to account considering a project’s impact on the rural landscape, and requiring more detailed site plans and impact statements.

It also gives the option of implementing the additional requirements, or banning commercial alternative energy systems entirely.

The board could vote on a recommendation, which County Commissioners would then consider later this month.

