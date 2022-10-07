Shawnee Heights boys soccer claims United Kansas Conference title

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the Thunderbirds 3-0 win over Topeka West Thursday night at Bettis Sports Complex, Shawnee Heights is the 2022 UKC conference champions.

The Thunderbirds were coming off a tough loss to Topeka High School Tuesday night, 2-1 but bounced back in a nice way.

The three goals scored for Shawnee Heights were the most they’ve had in three games.

The Thunderbirds are 7-4-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play.

Shawnee Heights’ next matchup will be ay Hayden High School Oct. 11 at 4 p.m.

