Shawnee Heights boys soccer claims United Kansas Conference title

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the Thunderbirds 3-0 win over Topeka West Thursday night at Bettis Sports Complex, Shawnee Heights is the 2022 UKC conference champions.

The Thunderbirds were coming off a tough loss to Topeka High School Tuesday night, 2-1 but bounced back in a nice way.

The three goals scored for Shawnee Heights were the most they’ve had in three games.

The Thunderbirds are 7-4-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play.

Shawnee Heights’ next matchup will be ay Hayden High School Oct. 11 at 4 p.m.

