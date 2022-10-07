Scott Magnet Elementary School celebrates diversity and culture

A Topeka elementary school celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with the help of some special guests.
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with the help of some special guests.

The Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary School held its first ever Hispanic Heritage Cultural Tour. The event highlighted the diverse culture present at Scott Magnet, with the help of some community members.

“We want them to be able to come in and show our students, people who are like them,” said Principal Ann Gorsuch. “Who are making it and doing it and celebrate just the beauty that there is in being from different cultural backgrounds. That we can all respect and learn about each other.”

Scott Magnet is the home of over 400 students from different backgrounds, learning Spanish and English. The event Friday featured Spanish authors and readers, and a live performance by Topeka’s Roger Ortega. Ortega also talked to the students about his story of bilingualism and biculturalism.

“To be able to able to to give back, said Ortega. “And show kids that is doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from. You can do anything you want.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian killed by car in south Topeka identified
Cody Degand
Polk-Quincy murder suspect arrested
Alejandro Ontiveros
Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Topeka Police located a stolen truck in the Shunganunga Creek Friday morning.
Stolen truck found in east Topeka creek

Latest News

Some of the rockets soared up to 100 feet into the air.
Students at Topeka Collegiate launch handmade rockets into the sky
Topeka zoo provides an update on the newest exhibit set to open in the Spring of 2023
Update on Topeka Zoo’s newest exhibit
Scott Magnet celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Scott Magnet celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Topeka Collegiate launches Rockets
Topeka Collegiate launches Rockets