Scott Magnet Elementary School celebrates diversity and culture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with the help of some special guests.

The Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary School held its first ever Hispanic Heritage Cultural Tour. The event highlighted the diverse culture present at Scott Magnet, with the help of some community members.

“We want them to be able to come in and show our students, people who are like them,” said Principal Ann Gorsuch. “Who are making it and doing it and celebrate just the beauty that there is in being from different cultural backgrounds. That we can all respect and learn about each other.”

Scott Magnet is the home of over 400 students from different backgrounds, learning Spanish and English. The event Friday featured Spanish authors and readers, and a live performance by Topeka’s Roger Ortega. Ortega also talked to the students about his story of bilingualism and biculturalism.

“To be able to able to to give back, said Ortega. “And show kids that is doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from. You can do anything you want.”

