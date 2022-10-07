Rob Riggle named guest picker for KU College GameDay appearance

Rob Riggle will serve as the guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay Saturday in Lawrence.
Rob Riggle will serve as the guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay Saturday in Lawrence.(KU_Football/Twitter)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - ESPN and the University of Kansas has revealed Rob Riggle as the celebrity guest picker for the show’s Saturday appearance in Lawrence.

READ MORE: Everything to know about ESPN’s presence in Lawrence this weekend

Riggle grew up in Overland Park, Kansas, and graduated from the University of Kansas in 1992. The Jayhawks are 5-0 and the 19th-ranked team in the latest AP poll, the first they’ve appeared in since 2009. KU matches up with No. 17 TCU on Saturday at 11 a.m.

His appearance comes on an important weekend for KU. The University and athletic director Travis Goff announced Friday plans for a stadium renovation project that will begin in 2023.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian killed by car in south Topeka identified
Cody Degand
Polk-Quincy murder suspect arrested
Alejandro Ontiveros
Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary
FILE
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation
Two people were taken to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the...
Two injured in early-morning crash Thursday in central Topeka

Latest News

(File)
Topeka Police warn of scam calls from department number
From left to right, Michael E. Aiken, Anna M. Swarthout, and Sean A. Coble.
Stop for unreadable plate results in three arrests
University of Southern California Associate Professor, Dr. Royel Johnson, delivers the keynote...
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging focus of KS Board of Regents area conference
Kansas children involved in the foster care system have an increased suicide risk, according to...
Kansas child death report finds greater risk of suicide for youth in state custody