Real estate agent killed during exchange of dirt bike sold online

A real estate agent in Louisiana was killed while selling a dirt bike though an online marketplace website. (Source: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) – A real estate agent in Louisiana was killed while selling a dirt bike through an online marketplace website.

In September, a jury found Jalen Harvey guilty of the first-degree murder of 29-year-old Joseph Vindel. Authorities say Harvey shot Vindel several times.

He was sentenced to life in prison, a judge ruled Thursday.

According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office, Vindel posted that his dirt bike was for sale on the OfferUp marketplace app.

Harvey responded to the advertisement using a fake name and phone number with plans to use fake money to buy the dirt bike.

Both men were armed during the exchange, but the DA said Vindel never chambered a round.

Harvey’s defense team argued that Vindel pointed his gun first, so Harvey fired in self-defense.

The first shot hit Vindel in the face, but wasn’t fatal, the DA said. Harvey continued shooting, hitting Vindel at least four more times, including in the back of his head.

Experts testified Vindel’s wounds were consistent with being shot in the face and then turning away defensively as Harvey continued shooting him through the front passenger side window.

Investigators said Harvey drove Vindel’s SUV for over an hour after the shooting with his body inside. They say Harvey then took the dirt bike off the back of the SUV to drive.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian killed by car in south Topeka identified
Cody Degand
Polk-Quincy murder suspect arrested
Alejandro Ontiveros
Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary
FILE
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation
Two people were taken to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the...
Two injured in early-morning crash Thursday in central Topeka

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Kansas children involved in the foster care system have an increased suicide risk, according to...
Kansas child death report finds greater risk of suicide for youth in state custody
FILE - The award has in the past put a spotlight on groups and activists trying to prevent...
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
Thailand is flying national flags at half-staff to mourn the deaths of the victims in the...
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
From left to right, Justin Horne, 35, Sara Marano, 33, and Imogene Summerlin, 63
Trio arrested in Brown Co. drug bust