Rare pink diamond sold at auction breaks world record price

The pink diamond was auctioned off at $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022,...
The pink diamond was auctioned off at $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.(Sotheby's via CNN Newsource)
By ZEN SOO
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONG KONG (AP) — A pink diamond was sold for $49.9 million in Hong Kong on Friday, setting a world record for the highest price per carat for a diamond sold at auction.

The 11.15-carat Williamson Pink Star diamond, auctioned by Sotheby’s Hong Kong, sold for $392 million Hong Kong dollars ($49.9 million). It was originally estimated at $21 million.

The Williamson Pink Star draws its name from two legendary pink diamonds. The first is the 23.60-carat Williamson diamond which was presented to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift in 1947, while the second is the 59.60-carat Pink Star diamond that sold for a record $71.2 million at auction in 2017.

The Williamson Pink Star is the second-largest pink diamond to appear at auction. Pink diamonds are among the rarest and most valuable of the colored diamonds.

“This is an astounding result, proving the resilience of top diamonds in a shaky economy,” said Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77 Diamonds.

“Hard assets such as world-class diamonds have a history of performing well even in times of instability,” he said. “Some of the world’s highest quality diamonds have seen prices double over the last 10 years.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian killed by car in south Topeka identified
Cody Degand
Polk-Quincy murder suspect arrested
Alejandro Ontiveros
Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary
FILE
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation
Two people were taken to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the...
Two injured in early-morning crash Thursday in central Topeka

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Kansas children involved in the foster care system have an increased suicide risk, according to...
Kansas child death report finds greater risk of suicide for youth in state custody
FILE - The award has in the past put a spotlight on groups and activists trying to prevent...
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
Thailand is flying national flags at half-staff to mourn the deaths of the victims in the...
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
From left to right, Justin Horne, 35, Sara Marano, 33, and Imogene Summerlin, 63
Trio arrested in Brown Co. drug bust