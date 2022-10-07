Mom charged with murder in hot car death of 6-month-old daughter

Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, is charged with second-degree murder.
Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, is charged with second-degree murder.(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Johnathan Manning and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A mom was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the hot car death of her 6-month-old daughter.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said Ivy Lynn Lee, 23, left her daughter Carissa Lewis in her hot vehicle in August.

Deputies said when Lee returned to her vehicle, she drove for approximately five minutes before flagging down a deputy on the roadway. However, officials said Lee told deputies two different stories, first claiming the child was not even in the car.

Family members told KPLC that Lee had a similar experience in 2019 when she left another child, who was 2 months old at the time, unattended in a vehicle.

Lee pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in that case.

Copyright 2022 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian killed by car in south Topeka identified
Cody Degand
Polk-Quincy murder suspect arrested
Alejandro Ontiveros
Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary
FILE
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation
Two people were taken to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the...
Two injured in early-morning crash Thursday in central Topeka

Latest News

U.S. officials stressed there have been no changes to Russia's nuclear stance after Biden...
Biden offers stark warning of Putin's nuclear threats
Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs...
Police: Man accused of throwing dog from bridge, says witches made him do it
President Joe Biden visits Fisherman's Wharf at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
Ryan Blaney (12) leads the field through the tri-oval during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
NASCAR teams call revenue model ‘broken,’ warn of layoffs