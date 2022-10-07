Lawrence Police Department expands SRO program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Kansas Police Department’s partnership with Lawrence Public Schools is expanding.

LKPD said there will now be an officer to each middle school and high school in Lawrence every day. This will mean adding two officers to the existing four.

Lieutenant Myrone Grady, who currently supervises the School Resource Officer Program and used to be an SRO, knows the importance of daily contact.

“I know the SRO’s positively influence kids. It’s just a fact. Adding an officer who is solely dedicated to each middle school where mentoring impacts outcomes, makes perfect sense. Policing directed toward growth and understanding, and where we can clearly see long-term improvements, is just about as good as it gets for us as officers.”

LKDP said after a comprehensive interview, training, and certification process, Officers Lindsay Bishop and Dean Kemppainen are ready to transition into their new assignments.

Officer Bishop will report to West Middle School beginning Monday, October 10. She is a KU Alumni with a degree in social work who has been a member of the LKPD for nine years.

“It’s an honor to be selected as a resource, educator, and mentor for the staff and students at West Middle School. I look forward to meeting each member of the student body and staff and learning what makes West the Best,” Officer Bishop said.

Officer Kemppainen will begin at Liberty Memorial Central Middle School on Monday, October 17. He was born and raised in Lawrence and is an alumni of Lawrence High School, as well as a former student at Haskell Indian Nations University.

LKPD said their partnership with Lawrence Public Schools now covers Lawrence High School, Free State High School, Billy Mills Middle School, Southwest Middle School, West Middle School, and Liberty Memorial Central Middle School.

