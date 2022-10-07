Lance Leipold announces Gavin Potter no longer with program

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - During Tuesday’s weekly press conference, head coach Lance Leipold says Linebacker Gavin Potter is no longer with the program.

“He’s left the program... there wasn’t a whole lot. He’s decided that he was going to redshirt and then move on,” Leipold said.

Leipold said with the college landscape as it is right now, these decisions are not uncommon

“It’s unfortunate because of the way things are set up today, those things are happening across the country and that disappointing but not overly surprising either.”

Through four games in 2022, Potter recorded five tackles. In his KU career beginning in 2019, he played in 36 games, 25 of them starts, 174 tackles, two and a half sacks and one touchdown.

