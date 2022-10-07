KU RB Daniel Hishaw Jr. to miss significant time

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In Sunday’s win over Iowa State, Running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. had to be be carted off the field on a stretcher.

Head coach Lance Leipold said Hishaw Jr. would be out an ‘extended period of time’ Tuesday morning at his weekly press conference.

Leipold says he didn’t have specifics but Hishaw Jr. is in good spirits. Leipold did get to visit him in the hospital Saturday night and he says Hishaw Jr. was doing a lot better than he expected.

“Our medical and training staff did an outstanding job,” he said.

Hishaw was later discharged from the hosptial that night.

So, who’s the next man up. Leipold eluded to Topeka High alum Ky Thomas is practicing more.

“He’s kind of in a day-to-day type of mentality.”

Leipold says they have depth at that position and they want to make the right decision.\

KU is set to face No. 17 TCU Saturday at 11 a.m.

