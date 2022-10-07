KU announces major upgrades, additions coming to David Booth Memorial Stadium

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Major upgrades and additions are coming to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium according to the University of Kansas.

KU announced Friday morning that it is moving forward with a transformational development project that will “create a world-class experience for fans while providing Kansas Football the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level.”

KU says their football oriented goals for the project include upgrades to the in-game experience. Those include seating enhancements that improve sightlines and bring fans closer to the field, the addition of premium club seats, loge seats and ledge seats, as well as better restroom and concourse experiences. The stadium will also have space to host conventions and conferences.

“This project will have a profound impact on the future of Kansas Football and the entire community,” Football Head Coach Lance Leipold said. “It will specifically impact our current and future football players, who will now have a state-of-the-art facility to train in. With an up-to-date facility and a commitment to improve Anderson Family Football Complex, our day-to-day operation will be more efficient and effective. This is an exciting time for Kansas Football, and this certainly adds to it.”

“This project is unmatched in its vision to benefit a broad range of KU constituents while signaling a new era for Kansas Football,” said Travis Goff, director of athletics. “Once complete, this project will ensure our football program has the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level and provide the best-possible game day experience for student-athletes and fans. Moreover, we are thrilled this project goes beyond football to benefit the entire university and the regional economy.”

The revitalization of one of the nation’s oldest football venues is just a part of the plans as the development will also add a north gateway to campus.

“The project will transform the area near the intersection of 11th and Mississippi streets with new facilities that may include a mix of conference and entertainment space, retail and other functions that drive regional economic growth and generate revenue for academic programming,” according to the release.

HNTB has been chosen as lead architect, and will partner with Lawrence-based Multistudio. Nations Group has also been retained by the university to help “develop more specific plans, timelines and cost estimates in the weeks ahead.”

“The intersection near 11th and Mississippi streets is a primary campus entrance for prospective students, alumni and guests who are touring KU and visiting David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium,” said Chancellor Douglas A. Girod. “For these reasons, it’s the ideal location to develop a new gateway with multi-use facilities to better serve these audiences, generate revenue for academic programming, drive economic growth in the region, and reimagine our football facilities.”

KU says private donations will pay for most of the project. Site preparation is slated to begin in the first half of 2023.

