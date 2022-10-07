Kansas ranked among top 10 states most impacted by natural disasters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new survey has ranked all 50 states depending on how impacted they are from natural disasters and Kansas was in the top 10.

From wildfires to tornadoes to floods to blizzards, Kansas has seen it all and is one of the states most affected by natural disasters according to a new study from WalletHub.

The Sunflower State was ranked 7th overall.

Wallethub said it compared all 50 states based on the number of climate disasters that have caused at least one billion in damage since 1980 and the loss amount per capita of those disasters.

Neighboring states including Oklahoma ranked 6th, Missouri 10th, Nebraska 11th, and Colorado 23rd.

Florida, who is currently in the midst of cleaning up from Hurricane Ian was ranked 9th.

To view the full list, click here.

