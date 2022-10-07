K-State AD Gene Taylor proud of direction football program is headed

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With Kansas State ranked No. 20 in the country right now, it’s creating a good buzz around campus.

13 Sports talked with K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor and he’s thrilled to see the football program excelling at a high level.

“There was a lot of energy going into the fall, there was a lot of excitement in the potential of where we were,” he said. “You start off well and beat Mizzou at home but unfortunately lose to Tulane, but there is a lot of excitement behind the program right now... but it’s more about the potential of the type of program we have this year.”

Taylor says a big part in that his head coach Chris Klieman and how he’s filling the role of former head coach Bill Snyder. Taylor says their relationship is strong and knows Klieman will do things the right way.

“I just felt Chris’ personality and who is he as a person and the type of coach he is and the system he ran would be similar and complimentary to what coach Snyder had done,” he said. Coach Klieman has been able to put his own stamp on the program but yet still respecting the history and tradition of what has been built here.”

Taylor says getting the national recognition, that can also help with recruiting. But it’s not so much about the national attention, it’s about the relationships.

“When recruits come in and see a culture and seeing players liking one another and playing for one another that helps in the recruiting process too,” he said. “It builds upon itself when we had that at North Dakota State... and that’s something that coach Klieman is trying to build here, that championship culture no matter who walks in that locker room.”

Looking ahead to the Kansas and Kansas State game, the last regular season game in Manhattan, Taylor says it’s a great game no matter the situation.

“The atmosphere is always energetic... hopefully we can still have a great crowd... the atmosphere is pretty electric no matter where each of us are ranked but it might be even better if we are still ranked at that time.”

Taylor says the players are in it to be successful and not about individual accolades. They believe in each other and love each other as a group and he says it’s special to have a group like that.

