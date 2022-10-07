High schoolers stage event to drive future career interests for younger students

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some area students got a look at what could drive their future career paths.

Perry-Lecompton High School hosted its annual Careers on Wheels event Friday afternoon. It’s organized by the seniors in their Community Connections class.

The district’s third graders get to check out the various vehicles used by people in different career fields, and learn about what the jobs entail.

Evergy brought their bucket truck; Kansas fish and game pulled in with their air boat; 13′s Melissa Brunner and chief photojournalist Doug Brown detailed our live truck; and Kona Ice served up chilly treats.

Family and Consumer Science Teacher Rita Lesser says the event provides lessons for both the older and younger students.

“It’s fun to watch them because initially they start and they’re afraid to pick up the phone or they’re afraid to send an email and I don’t know what to say, so I actually write out a script for them. They practice in the classroom. But then by the time we get to the end of the semester they’re like I got this, I’ll make that call, so it warms my heart to see them grow,” she said.

A race car, Hamm trucking, a concrete truck, a mobile dog groomer, and a taxidermist also took part.

