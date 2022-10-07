Great Bend man sentenced for 2019 murder of his child

GREAT BAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Band man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his child in 2019, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Friday.

Cody Lane Reed, 24, of Great Band, was sentenced Wednesday in Barton County District Court to 165 months for one count of of second degree murder and 64 months for two counts of aggravated battery. His sentences are to be served consecutively in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. Reed pleaded no contest to the charges in July of 2022.

The case stems from the death of Reed’s 5-month-old child in January 2019. It was investigated by the Great Bend Police and the KBI.

