Gas line struck in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gas leak was sprung Thursday afternoon near a construction site in central Topeka.

A crew member working on the construction along 12th St. told 13NEWS a plastic gas line was struck by excavating equipment near the 12th and Frazier intersection.

Kansas Gas Service was able to stop the leak a little after 3:30 p.m. They say two customers were affected.

KGS crews will return Friday to make permanent repairs.

