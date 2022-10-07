Friday forecast: Chilly with spotty rain showers, frost tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story will be the chilly temperatures today and the risk for frost tonight. As for rain, it won’t be heavy today but it will occur during the daytime hours with the rain winding down around sunset leading to dry conditions until next week.

Taking Action:

The higher impact today will be the chilly temperatures with highs stuck in the 50s. The rain chance will be spotty and light with many spots remaining dry. The highest potential of getting 0.05″-0.20″ of rain will be toward north-central KS with most areas getting less than 0.05″. This rain will be gone other than a few leftover sprinkles by 7pm so if you’re heading out to a football game or any Friday night plans you don’t need the umbrella, just the coat.

Bring in any plants or cover them up tonight (no matter where you are in northeast KS) due to the risk for frost.

If you haven’t yet checked your heater to see if it works, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to turn it on today or tonight. That way if it doesn’t work you have time to get it fixed as temperatures warm back up.



Uncertainty still exists on the extent of tonight’s cloud cover. This will be key because any clouds in the area would keep temperatures closer to 40° vs getting closer to the freezing mark. The forecast is based on worst case scenario on how cool it will get if it remains clear with calm winds leading to the frost advisory for most but a freeze warning for areas near the Nebraska border.

Normal High: 73/Normal Low: 49 (WIBW)

Today: Areas of clouds move through however there will be some areas that have sun early this morning then again late this afternoon. Highs around 50° in north-central KS with mid-upper 50s for most areas. The rain chance exists all day with the heaviest rain in north-central Kansas. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the 30s. Winds become calm.

Those in the freeze warning have a higher probability of the low getting down to 30-32° while those in the frost advisory will be anywhere from 33-37 (WIBW)

Tomorrow: Few clouds possible early otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds SW/W 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

The mild weather continues through Wednesday with a slight chance of rain that one model is indicating as early as Monday night (after midnight so the Chiefs games is expected to be dry) however most models have rain developing closer to sunrise Tuesday so will have the chance of rain Tuesday into Tuesday night for the official forecast.

There will be a cold front for Thursday cooling temperatures down but uncertainty exists on how quickly it warms back up, either Friday or Saturday before another cool down is expected for Sunday. It is expected to be dry Thursday through Sunday.

