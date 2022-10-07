Former Emporia State Hornet, Kansas City Chief to be honored by foundation

John Lohmeyer will be honored during "An Evening With Greats" on Thursday, October 13.
John Lohmeyer will be honored during "An Evening With Greats" on Thursday, October 13.(Emporia State Athletics)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Emporia State defensive lineman John Lohmeyer will be recognized alongside fellow former Kansas City Chiefs greats at “An Evening With Greats” on Thursday, October, 13.

The event will be put on by The Derrick Thomas/Neil Smith Third and Long Foundation. Other honorees will include Deron Cherry, Christian Okoye, and Otis Taylor, along with sports agent Leigh Steinberg.

They will join Kansas City area celebrities, football legends, and passionate fans at The Marriott Overland Park from 6 -10 p.m.

Tickets are available here, and start at $100.

A four-year letterman, Lohmeyer was an NAIA first-team all-American for Emporia State as a senior in 1972. Lohmeyer was drafted in the fourth round of the 1973 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and played professionally for four years.

