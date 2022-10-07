Embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill going to carryout only

45th Street has been in the news for several previous incidents at their establishment,
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owner of Topeka’s embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill said she is shutting the doors to the public and only taking carryout orders at this time.

45th Street has been in the news for several previous incidents at their establishment, most recently for a shooting at the south Topeka bar two weeks ago.

The announcement came during a nearly two hour long Facebook Live by owner Tanya Hines, which was published late Thursday afternoon on her personal account.

Hines said she came to decision on her own and that she was not being forced by anyone to shut their doors.

Hines also went on to say that racism played a role in her decision.

She claimed that she “definitely started losing business in this town from the white community when they realized I serve the black community, which is really {expletive} sad, but it’s true.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian killed by car in south Topeka identified
Cody Degand
Polk-Quincy murder suspect arrested
Alejandro Ontiveros
Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
FILE
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation

Latest News

WalletHub released its list of the States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.
Kansas ranked among top 10 states most impacted by natural disasters
45th St. Bar to close its doors
45th St. bar to close its doors
The 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, which has been closed to southbound traffic since...
Downtown Topeka street expected to reopen early next week after water-main break
Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary
Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary