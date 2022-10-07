Embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill going to carryout only

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owner of Topeka’s embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill said she is shutting the doors to the public and only taking carryout orders at this time.

45th Street has been in the news for several previous incidents at their establishment, most recently for a shooting at the south Topeka bar two weeks ago.

The announcement came during a nearly two hour long Facebook Live by owner Tanya Hines, which was published late Thursday afternoon on her personal account.

Hines said she came to decision on her own and that she was not being forced by anyone to shut their doors.

Hines also went on to say that racism played a role in her decision.

She claimed that she “definitely started losing business in this town from the white community when they realized I serve the black community, which is really {expletive} sad, but it’s true.”

