Election 2022: Derik Flerlage, (D) KS House Dist. 52

Derik Flerlage, (D), is running for the Dist. 52 KS House seat against incumbent Republican Jesse Borjon
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the Kansas House seats are on the ballot for this November’s general election.

Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters.

Derik Flerlage, (D), is challenging incumbent Republican Jesse Borjon. Flerlage shared his background and his priorities in seeking office.

Borjon will visit the show Oct. 17.

