Downtown Topeka street expected to reopen early next week after water-main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major thoroughfare in downtown Topeka that has been closed for much of the past week after a water-main break is expected to reopen early next week, city officials said.

Southbound traffic in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard has been restricted since a water-main break early this past Sunday.

Southbound traffic on Topeka Boulevard has been diverted onto S.W. 4th Street. Traffic then proceeds two blocks west to S.W. Polk, before going south a bock to S.W. 5th, then west to Topeka Boulevard, where motorists can continue traveling south.

City spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard is expected to reopen to traffic by Monday or Tuesday of this coming week.

The water-main break was reported around 5:30 a.m. this past Sunday. Crews were able to make repairs later that morning.

However, southbound traffic in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard was shut down with barriers in place as street repairs then needed to be made.

Northbound traffic in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard wasn’t affected by the water-main break.

