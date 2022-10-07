Downtown Topeka street expected to reopen early next week after water-main break

The 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, which has been closed to southbound traffic since...
The 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard, which has been closed to southbound traffic since Sunday after a water-main break, is expected to reopen early next week, city officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major thoroughfare in downtown Topeka that has been closed for much of the past week after a water-main break is expected to reopen early next week, city officials said.

Southbound traffic in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard has been restricted since a water-main break early this past Sunday.

Southbound traffic on Topeka Boulevard has been diverted onto S.W. 4th Street. Traffic then proceeds two blocks west to S.W. Polk, before going south a bock to S.W. 5th, then west to Topeka Boulevard, where motorists can continue traveling south.

City spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard is expected to reopen to traffic by Monday or Tuesday of this coming week.

The water-main break was reported around 5:30 a.m. this past Sunday. Crews were able to make repairs later that morning.

However, southbound traffic in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard was shut down with barriers in place as street repairs then needed to be made.

Northbound traffic in the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard wasn’t affected by the water-main break.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian killed by car in south Topeka identified
Cody Degand
Polk-Quincy murder suspect arrested
Alejandro Ontiveros
Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
FILE
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation

Latest News

WalletHub released its list of the States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.
Kansas ranked among top 10 states most impacted by natural disasters
One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened shortly after midnight
Embattled 45th Street Bar and Grill going to carryout only
45th St. Bar to close its doors
45th St. bar to close its doors
Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary
Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary