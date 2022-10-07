Classic car up for auction at Arab Shrine Car Show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Classic car buffs have a chance to win a sweet ride in a raffle taking place Saturday, October 8, at the Topeka Arab Shrine.

One of the big raffle prizes in this year’s Arab Shrine Antiques Car show is a restored 1955 Chevy convertible, which has been donated by the Kansas Masonic Foundation. Raffle tickets for a chance to win the convertible are $20 a-piece and $15 of that will go back to the local Arab Shriners.

According to Jerry Crumpton, a Kansas Mason, the car has power steering, power brakes, and a V8 engine. This year is the 7th year the Kansas Masonic Foundation has donated a car for the Arab Shrine’s car show.

”Over the 7 years, they have contributed $1.2 million back to the lodges to help the communities out with our work that we do for donations,” Crumpton said. “Just a good benefit for helping out everybody.”

The annual car show will be held at the lodge, found at 13th and South Kansas Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drawing for the prized antique car will be in March.

To get a raffle ticket, contact the Masonic Foundation at (785)-234-5656 to get tickets. If you would like to enter your vehicle into the car show, click HERE to complete the online registration form or printable registration form. According to the website, the registration will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

