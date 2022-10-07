Childcare Aware of Eastern Kansas holds its Designer Showhouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Childcare Aware of Eastern Kansas kicked off its Designer Showhouse event in style on Thursday night.

Childcare Aware has four southwest Topeka homes decorated and ready for the public. The organization held a VIP party and house tour before its public tour Friday and Saturday.

All proceeds from the designer showhouses help the group enhance the services and resources it can offer families.

“We just care a ton about children, and found that this organization does so much for the kids in our community. It’s such a needed resource in our community.” Tammy Thiessen, Founder Thiessen Design and Construction, said.

Tickets are $25, you can find them here.

