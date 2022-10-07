2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - FBI agents arrested two in an investigation involving a Tik Tok video investigators say they threatened the government and people at the U.S. - Mexico border.

Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Jonathan S. O’Dell, 32, of Warsaw, Mo., each faces separate criminal complaints filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri. Federal prosecutors charged Perry with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of forcibly assaulting an FBI agent with a deadly weapon. They charged O’Dell with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines to injure another person and one count of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

On Friday, the FBI executed a search warrant on O’Dell’s residence in the 34000 block of U.S. 65 near Warsaw. Agents said when they arrived at the home, they came under gunfire. The agents say they did not return fire. They arrested O’Dell, Perry, and another inside the home shortly later. Investigators say Perry admitted to firing the shots.

Agents spent much of Friday removing boxes from the property. Agents say there is no threat to the public.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Clark and Trial Attorney Jacob Warren from the Counterterrorism Section of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

