Wichita man charged with alleged attempt to traffick fentanyl mixture

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been federally charged with an alleged attempt to traffick around 40 grams of a mixture that contained fentanyl.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, a federal grand jury in Wichita indicted and charged Grant Lubbers, 36, of Wichita, related to alleged drug trafficking.

Court documents indicate that Lubbers was charged with one count of possession with the intention to distribute a controlled substance - fentanyl - and one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

Lubbers has been accused of possessing more than 40 grams of a substance that contained a mixture of fentanyl.

According to records from the Kansas Department of Corrections, Lubbers was convicted in 2006 of one count of theft and one count of possession of opiates in two separate cases in 2005. He was also convicted in 2006 of two counts of possession of opiates and one count of possession of depressants, stimulants, hallucinogenic, or anabolic steroids.

The Office noted that the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger prosecutes.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.