Wednesday’s Child - Lexi

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Book lovers, listen up! We have a Wednesday’s Child who could add a new and exciting chapter to your lives.

16-year-old Lexi is a caring young lady who loves a good book, and a good joke.

She’s hoping to be adopted by folks with a shared sense of togetherness. The best adoptive family for Lexi would be patient and understanding, and spend time talking about books. Most of all, they’d help her start a new chapter in life; one that ends with a forever home and a family who’s there for her, no matter what.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.