Wednesday’s Child - Lexi

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Book lovers, listen up! We have a Wednesday’s Child who could add a new and exciting chapter to your lives.

16-year-old Lexi is a caring young lady who loves a good book, and a good joke.

She’s hoping to be adopted by folks with a shared sense of togetherness. The best adoptive family for Lexi would be patient and understanding, and spend time talking about books. Most of all, they’d help her start a new chapter in life; one that ends with a forever home and a family who’s there for her, no matter what.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Franklin
Man taken into custody following standoff, kidnapping
A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in south Topeka
FILE
Teen injured after fall from Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School
FILE
Investigation opens after 2 decomposing bodies found in Mound Valley home
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Wednesday's Child - Lexi
Local community members kicked off October Breast Cancer Awareness with their annual run at...
The Race Against Breast Cancer holds annual run at Lake Shawnee
Alec, 15 years old
Wednesday’s Child - Alec
Wednesday's Child - Alec