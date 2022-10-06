Washburn hosts Capital City Marching Band Festival

Area high school marching bands compete at the Capital City Marching Band Festival.
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Music filled the stands at Yager Stadium on Wednesday night.

Washburn University welcomed area marching bands for its Capital City Marching Band Festival.

More than 1,000 students from 10 northeast Kansas high schools were featured. The university welcomes bands to its football stadium every year, giving them a place to show off their sets and receive constructive critiques to take home with them.

“We come together for the celebration of band music, and competition amongst the schools, but it’s really to celebrate the musical things our kids are doing.” Tom Seddon, WU Director of Bands, said.

Some of Washburn’s band members also noted the chance they have to reflect on their time in band.

“A lot of us went to the high schools nearby. It’s a source of pride to see all of the students that we sued to be and see where we’re at now, and be the example of what we want them to be soon.” Phoebe Stottlemire, head drum major, said.

Bands from the following area schools participated in the Capital City Marching Band Festival:

Royal Valley High School Panther Marching Band

Hayden High School Marching Band

Santa Fe Trail High School Chargers Marching Band

Rock Creek High School Marching Band

Holton High School Wildcat Marching Band

Shawnee Heights Marching Thunderbirds

Junction City High School Blue Jay Marching Band

Topeka High School Trojan Marching Band

DeSoto High School Marching Wildcats

Leavenworth High School Pioneer Band

Topeka West Charger Band

Washburn Rural Marching Jr. Blues

Seaman High School Marching Vikes

Washburn University Marching Ichabods

All proceeds from tickets go toward supporting the Washburn band.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Franklin
Man taken into custody following standoff, kidnapping
FILE
Teen injured after fall from Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School
A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in south Topeka
FILE
Investigation opens after 2 decomposing bodies found in Mound Valley home
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Capital City Marching Band Festival
Marching bands reach for excellence
KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department
Murder charges filed against Meadowlark Apartments shooting suspect
Murder charges filed against Meadowlark Apartments shooting suspect
Governor candidates Kelly and Schmidt share stage one last time before election
Governor candidates Kelly and Schmidt share stage one last time before election