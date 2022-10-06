Washburn hosts Capital City Marching Band Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Music filled the stands at Yager Stadium on Wednesday night.
Washburn University welcomed area marching bands for its Capital City Marching Band Festival.
More than 1,000 students from 10 northeast Kansas high schools were featured. The university welcomes bands to its football stadium every year, giving them a place to show off their sets and receive constructive critiques to take home with them.
“We come together for the celebration of band music, and competition amongst the schools, but it’s really to celebrate the musical things our kids are doing.” Tom Seddon, WU Director of Bands, said.
Some of Washburn’s band members also noted the chance they have to reflect on their time in band.
“A lot of us went to the high schools nearby. It’s a source of pride to see all of the students that we sued to be and see where we’re at now, and be the example of what we want them to be soon.” Phoebe Stottlemire, head drum major, said.
Bands from the following area schools participated in the Capital City Marching Band Festival:
Royal Valley High School Panther Marching Band
Hayden High School Marching Band
Santa Fe Trail High School Chargers Marching Band
Rock Creek High School Marching Band
Holton High School Wildcat Marching Band
Shawnee Heights Marching Thunderbirds
Junction City High School Blue Jay Marching Band
Topeka High School Trojan Marching Band
DeSoto High School Marching Wildcats
Leavenworth High School Pioneer Band
Topeka West Charger Band
Washburn Rural Marching Jr. Blues
Seaman High School Marching Vikes
Washburn University Marching Ichabods
All proceeds from tickets go toward supporting the Washburn band.
