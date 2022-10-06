Washburn hosts Capital City Marching Band Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Music filled the stands at Yager Stadium on Wednesday night.

Washburn University welcomed area marching bands for its Capital City Marching Band Festival.

More than 1,000 students from 10 northeast Kansas high schools were featured. The university welcomes bands to its football stadium every year, giving them a place to show off their sets and receive constructive critiques to take home with them.

“We come together for the celebration of band music, and competition amongst the schools, but it’s really to celebrate the musical things our kids are doing.” Tom Seddon, WU Director of Bands, said.

Some of Washburn’s band members also noted the chance they have to reflect on their time in band.

“A lot of us went to the high schools nearby. It’s a source of pride to see all of the students that we sued to be and see where we’re at now, and be the example of what we want them to be soon.” Phoebe Stottlemire, head drum major, said.

Bands from the following area schools participated in the Capital City Marching Band Festival:

Royal Valley High School Panther Marching Band

Hayden High School Marching Band

Santa Fe Trail High School Chargers Marching Band

Rock Creek High School Marching Band

Holton High School Wildcat Marching Band

Shawnee Heights Marching Thunderbirds

Junction City High School Blue Jay Marching Band

Topeka High School Trojan Marching Band

DeSoto High School Marching Wildcats

Leavenworth High School Pioneer Band

Topeka West Charger Band

Washburn Rural Marching Jr. Blues

Seaman High School Marching Vikes

Washburn University Marching Ichabods

All proceeds from tickets go toward supporting the Washburn band.

