Wamego gets hot start to season despite adversity

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - When a starting quarterback gets injured, it rarely usually means good things for that team’s season. But Wamego football has defied the odds and gotten to a 5-0 start this season.

QB Hayden Oviatt broke his fifth metatarsal about a week before the 2022 season started, and the team looked to wide receiver Colin Donahue to fill his shoes for the next six weeks.

It’s not the first time Donahue has filled Oviatt’s spot. In 2020 when he was in quarantine for Covid-19, Donahue became the Raiders’ starter under center.

Now in 2022, Donahue has certainly succeeded on the field as quarterback.

”Week one I was probably more nervous than I would be if I was playing. And then he went out, I think he threw for like 340 yards and 4 touchdowns,” said Oviatt.

“Going into the first game I felt confident, but still at the same time I had a little nerves of course, just starting the season at a new position,” said Donahue. “But now as we’re getting going, I think everyone on the team’s pretty confident. I mean we’ve been playing really well these last couple of weeks.”

Really well might be an understatement. The Raiders are 5-0, averaging 42 points per game. Donahue has 883 passing yards and 14 touchdowns under center.

“It feels amazing. I’m glad that I came in and did the job I was supposed to, and I mean really just put us on a good start for the season,” said Donahue.

“He’s done a phenomenal job in leading the team,” said head coach Weston Moody. “He’s such a smart kid, great leader, on and off the field. I think the guys, they trust him. They’re like hey QB1 is now Colin.”

Donahue is enjoying his time at QB, but is excited to get back to the receiving corps. Just like Oviatt is itching to get back on the field.

“I’m pretty excited. Excited to catch some balls, score some touchdowns, and get back to what we thought we were gonna be at the beginning of the season,” Donahue said.

“I wanna get on the field. I tried to even punt last week. I was like coach, I can punt or something,” Oviatt said. “I gotta get on the field or else I’m just gonna go crazy on the sideline I’m gonna start pulling my hair out,” he joked.”

In the end, everyone’s just glad to see the team thriving amidst the adversity.

“He’s probably the smartest dude on the team. The transition from me playing quarterback to him playing quarterback, it just felt right,” Oviatt added.

