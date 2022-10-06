Victims of double homicide in Labette County identified

LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office released additional information related to the deaths of two people who were found inside of a home Monday in Mound Valley.

KBI determined that both of the victims died from gunshot wounds and they are investigating the cases as homicides.

The victims have been identified as Leanda Pound, 39, and Jason Bakken, 39, both of Mound Valley.

On Monday at approximately 8:30 a.m., officials received a call from a resident who had discovered the two bodies when he went to 693 16000 Rd. in Mound Valley to check on friends.

The investigation is ongoing.

