Two southern Kan. men federally indicted on child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from southern Kansas have been federally indicted on child sex crimes charges.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, Jeremy Van Ness, 36, was indicted in federal court.

Court records indicate that Van Ness was charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation sex offender registry shows that Van Ness was also convicted in 2010 of possession of child pornography while on McConnell Air Force Base in 2007 and 2008.

The Office noted that the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigated the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon prosecutes.

The Office also said Brandon Grulkowski, 29 of Eureka, was also indicted on Thursday. He was charged with one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Grulkowski is also listed on the KBI registry as convicted in 2014 of the 2012 second-degree sexual assault of a child in Wisconsin.

The Office noted that the U.S. Marshal Service investigated the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart prosecutes.

