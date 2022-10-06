Two southern Kan. men federally indicted on child sex crimes

Jeremy Van Ness
Jeremy Van Ness(KBI Offender Registry)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from southern Kansas have been federally indicted on child sex crimes charges.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Thursday, Oct. 6, Jeremy Van Ness, 36, was indicted in federal court.

Court records indicate that Van Ness was charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation sex offender registry shows that Van Ness was also convicted in 2010 of possession of child pornography while on McConnell Air Force Base in 2007 and 2008.

The Office noted that the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigated the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon prosecutes.

The Office also said Brandon Grulkowski, 29 of Eureka, was also indicted on Thursday. He was charged with one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Grulkowski is also listed on the KBI registry as convicted in 2014 of the 2012 second-degree sexual assault of a child in Wisconsin.

The Office noted that the U.S. Marshal Service investigated the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart prosecutes.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in south Topeka
Dustin Franklin
Man taken into custody following standoff, kidnapping
FILE
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation
420783
Kansas Sonic franchise fined almost $42k for violating child labor laws
Eric Perkins
Homicide suspect shot by police released from hospital, booked into jail

Latest News

FILE
Lenexa clinical diagnostics lab to add 235 new jobs
Kansas
Study finds Kansas among states most impacted by natural disasters
Auburn Police
School bus collides with SUV on Thursday morning in Auburn
Topeka crash
Two injured in early-morning crash Thursday in central Topeka