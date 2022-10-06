Two injured in early-morning crash Thursday in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Two people were taken to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in central Topeka.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of S.S. Topeka Boulevard.

Police at the scene said a green Ford Escape was southbound on Topeka Boulevard when it left the west side of the street and crashed through a stone wall.

Both occupants of the Ford were transported by ambulance to a Topeka hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

