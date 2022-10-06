Transportation Alternatives program projects coming to Kansas

Governor Laura Kelly announces the $28.5 million project
Governor Laura Kelly announces the $28.5 million project(WIBW)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Today at Manhattan Catholic Schools, Governor Laura Kelly announced $28.5 million has been awarded for 32 Transportation Alternatives (TA) program projects across Kansas.

The program provides funding for a variety of projects, including pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure for non-driver access to public transportation, and overall safety and mobility improvements. “This funding will make it easier for Kansans to get outside and get moving no matter where they live. By investing in our infrastructure, we are making our communities safer, stronger, and more attractive for generations to come,” said Governor Kelly.

Manhattan Catholic Schools was used by Governor Kelly to bring attention to how TA grants have been used to make it safer for children to travel to and from school. “Connectivity makes a community, and these projects enhance connections by offering children and adults safe ways to walk or bike to the places they need to go,” said Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz.

Stephanie Peterson, director of community development for city of Manhattan, said that they have been planning this for the last four years and now that it is happening it will benefit not only the community but the children. ”This is a huge win for the community especially for the schools when we have kids they don’t always remember to look both ways I know that from experience having my own and even for the kids that live around here and may not go to adjacent schools just having a safer network to walk, to bike, to be kids and to live a little bit safer,” said Peterson.

These projects will begin in fiscal year 2023-2024 as Manhattan was awarded over $2 million for this TA project.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian killed by car in south Topeka identified
Dustin Franklin
Man taken into custody following standoff, kidnapping
FILE
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation
420783
Kansas Sonic franchise fined almost $42k for violating child labor laws
Eric Perkins
Homicide suspect shot by police released from hospital, booked into jail

Latest News

Topeka Gem & Mineral Show
Topeka Gem & Mineral Society plans 65th anniversary show
Topeka Gem & Mineral Show
Topeka Gem & Mineral Society plans 65th anniversary show
Lynn Rogers
Election 2022: Lynn Rogers, (D) State Treasurer Incumbent
Topeka Festival Singers
Topeka Festival Singers aim to inspire with “Season of Hope”
Lynn Rogers
Election 2022: Lynn Rogers, (D) State Treasurer Incumbent