Transportation Alternatives program projects coming to Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Today at Manhattan Catholic Schools, Governor Laura Kelly announced $28.5 million has been awarded for 32 Transportation Alternatives (TA) program projects across Kansas.

The program provides funding for a variety of projects, including pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure for non-driver access to public transportation, and overall safety and mobility improvements. “This funding will make it easier for Kansans to get outside and get moving no matter where they live. By investing in our infrastructure, we are making our communities safer, stronger, and more attractive for generations to come,” said Governor Kelly.

Manhattan Catholic Schools was used by Governor Kelly to bring attention to how TA grants have been used to make it safer for children to travel to and from school. “Connectivity makes a community, and these projects enhance connections by offering children and adults safe ways to walk or bike to the places they need to go,” said Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz.

Stephanie Peterson, director of community development for city of Manhattan, said that they have been planning this for the last four years and now that it is happening it will benefit not only the community but the children. ”This is a huge win for the community especially for the schools when we have kids they don’t always remember to look both ways I know that from experience having my own and even for the kids that live around here and may not go to adjacent schools just having a safer network to walk, to bike, to be kids and to live a little bit safer,” said Peterson.

These projects will begin in fiscal year 2023-2024 as Manhattan was awarded over $2 million for this TA project.

