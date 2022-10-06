Topeka woman uses frying pan to fend off attempted burglary

Alleged would-be burglar behind bars
Alejandro Ontiveros
Alejandro Ontiveros(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a Topeka woman fought him off with a frying pan during an alleged attempted burglary.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Alejandro D. Ontiveros, 32, was arrested and booked into jail around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2022, after an attempted aggravated burglary.

TPD said officials were called to the 400 block of SW Fillmore that night with reports of the crime.

When they arrived, they found that Ontiveros had allegedly attempted to burglarize the home, however, the female victim fought him back with a frying pan.

Ontiveros was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated endangering a child, aggravated burglary, battery and interference with law enforcement officers. He remains behind bars on a $250,000 bond.

