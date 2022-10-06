Topeka middle schoolers showcase science skills in egg drop competition

By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area sixth graders had an ‘eggcellent’ time showing off their science skills while at school on Thursday.

Landon Middle Schoolers participated in an egg drop competition on Thursday.

The students used their engineering skills to craft a device designed to keep an egg from cracking after a 30 foot drop. The class had two weeks to creatively build their protective case. They used balloons, cotton balls, fabric, tissue boxes, and plenty of other items.

6th grade science teacher Tamara Brinckman said what the students learn from this project can be applied to everyday life as well.

“Well, we try to apply it to other things like car crashes, just designing in general, how it is a process. It is not just ‘here is an idea, let’s sell it,’ you know, that really designing it and testing it again that iterative process, and then just how to apply that to other things, like if someone had wanted to design a football helmet,” Brinckman said.

Brinckman said that the fate of the students’ eggs doesn’t affect their grade and the idea of these experiments is to focus on creativity.

The students also got to join the “survivor club” or the “splat club” to make the project enjoyable for the kids no matter the result.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian killed by car in south Topeka identified
Dustin Franklin
Man taken into custody following standoff, kidnapping
FILE
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation
420783
Kansas Sonic franchise fined almost $42k for violating child labor laws
Eric Perkins
Homicide suspect shot by police released from hospital, booked into jail

Latest News

Topeka Gem & Mineral Show
Topeka Gem & Mineral Society plans 65th anniversary show
Topeka Gem & Mineral Show
Topeka Gem & Mineral Society plans 65th anniversary show
Lynn Rogers
Election 2022: Lynn Rogers, (D) State Treasurer Incumbent
Topeka Festival Singers
Topeka Festival Singers aim to inspire with “Season of Hope”
Lynn Rogers
Election 2022: Lynn Rogers, (D) State Treasurer Incumbent