Topeka middle schoolers showcase science skills in egg drop competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area sixth graders had an ‘eggcellent’ time showing off their science skills while at school on Thursday.

Landon Middle Schoolers participated in an egg drop competition on Thursday.

The students used their engineering skills to craft a device designed to keep an egg from cracking after a 30 foot drop. The class had two weeks to creatively build their protective case. They used balloons, cotton balls, fabric, tissue boxes, and plenty of other items.

6th grade science teacher Tamara Brinckman said what the students learn from this project can be applied to everyday life as well.

“Well, we try to apply it to other things like car crashes, just designing in general, how it is a process. It is not just ‘here is an idea, let’s sell it,’ you know, that really designing it and testing it again that iterative process, and then just how to apply that to other things, like if someone had wanted to design a football helmet,” Brinckman said.

Brinckman said that the fate of the students’ eggs doesn’t affect their grade and the idea of these experiments is to focus on creativity.

The students also got to join the “survivor club” or the “splat club” to make the project enjoyable for the kids no matter the result.

