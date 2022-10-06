Topeka Gem & Mineral Society plans 65th anniversary show

The Topeka Gem & Mineral Show is Oct. 8 & 9 at Ag Hall - Stormont Vail Events Center
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual event is back for another run. The Topeka Gem and Mineral Society is holding its 65th anniversary show this weekend.

The theme is Oceans of Kansas, a nod to the times when Kansas used to be covered by water. Society president Brad Davenport and show director Dave Dillon visited Eye on NE Kansas to share what to expect from the show, and how people can get involved in the group.

The Gem & Mineral Show takes place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 in Ag Hall at Stormont Vail Events Center. Tickets are $6.

