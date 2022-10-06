Topeka Festival Singers aim to inspire with “Season of Hope”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Festival Singers hope to lift your spirits with their season of music.

The next performance continues the theme of a “Season of Hope” through the theme Hope beyond Fear.” Singers member Grace Morrison and artistic director Brett Robison shared details on Eye on NE Kansas.

The concert is 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, in White Concert Hall at Washburn University.

Tickets: Adults $20 Seniors $15

Season memberships: $75 ($55 for age 65+)

