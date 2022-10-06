Thursday forecast: Mild again today, chilly tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Big changes are arriving with a cold front this afternoon. This cold front will lead to a chilly and dreary day tomorrow, areas of frost Saturday morning and warmer but still cool Saturday. Tomorrow will have spotty rain showers but it will not be widespread and for those that get rain it won’t be much.

Taking Action:

If you’re going to be out between 4pm-9pm as the cold front pushes through, temperatures may drop from 70s to low 80s down in the 60s with winds picking up and gusts 20-25 mph. Have the jacket handy.

Higher impact tomorrow will be the chilly temperatures vs the rain. Any rain will be light and spotty, mainly staying north of I-70.

There still remains uncertainty on Saturday morning for the potential of frost. The factors that would lead to how cool it will get is how quickly the clouds clear out and if winds are calm.



It’s been very dry since the 2nd half of September and while there are several chances for rain in the 8 day, there doesn’t remain a high chance on any particular opportunity. The highest chance is looking to be Tuesday night where there may even be a few t-storms but timing differences in the models are leading to low confidence of rain chances next week so keep checking back for updates.

Normal High: 73/Normal Low: 49 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Temperatures may start to cool down after 4pm as the cold front begins to push through. Most spots will be in the 60s by 9pm. Winds NW/N 5-15 (gusts 20-25 mph behind the cold front).

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds N/NE 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty showers through the day, most spots will remain dry. Highs will be in the 50s, most spots in the mid-upper 50s however low 50s are possible in locations that have rain and thicker cloud cover. Winds N 5-10 mph.

The coldest night of the season will occur Friday night with lows in the 30s. How cool it will get still remains uncertain but would not be surprised if a few spots did actually reach 32° or get even colder however right now will go with most spots in the 34-39 degree range. After a chilly morning, highs rebound in the 60s with mostly sunny skies Saturday.

Sunday through the middle part of next week will be in the 70s and possibly low 80s before a cold front pushes through toward the end of the week where highs will be more in the 60s. Uncertainty exists on specific rain chances so don’t be surprised if the forecast changes.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.