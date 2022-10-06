Three star wide receiver announces commitment to Kansas State

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman celebrates with fans after the team's 41-34 win over Oklahoma...
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman celebrates with fans after the team's 41-34 win over Oklahoma in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)(Nate Billings | AP)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State football landed a recruit from the state of Florida on Thursday.

Jayce Brown, a three star wide receiver Fort Walton Beach, Florida announced he will be heading to Manhattan next fall. Brown is a multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball and runs track. On the football field, he played two ways for Choctawhatchee High School in Florida’s 6A classification. 247 Sports said Brown caught 30 passes for 558 yards and 8 touchdowns in 10 games last year.

Brown also comes from a family of athletes as his sister, Brittany, played four years of college basketball at Florida State, and his father, Don, was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 1985 MLB Draft.

Brown announced his commitment to Kansas State via Twitter on Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m., just five days after he took an official visit to the campus.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian killed by car in south Topeka identified
Dustin Franklin
Man taken into custody following standoff, kidnapping
FILE
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation
420783
Kansas Sonic franchise fined almost $42k for violating child labor laws
Eric Perkins
Homicide suspect shot by police released from hospital, booked into jail

Latest News

K-State's Serena Sundell named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
K-State’s Sundell named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Kansas Jayhawks mascot (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas Relays to return in 2023
Three Jayhawks were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team on Wednesday.
Three KU players earn preseason All-Big 12 honors
Kansas fans remain at the stadium after the team beat Iowa State 14-11 in an NCAA college...
Everything to know about ESPN’s presence in Lawrence this weekend