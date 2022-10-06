Three star wide receiver announces commitment to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State football landed a recruit from the state of Florida on Thursday.

Jayce Brown, a three star wide receiver Fort Walton Beach, Florida announced he will be heading to Manhattan next fall. Brown is a multi-sport athlete who also plays basketball and runs track. On the football field, he played two ways for Choctawhatchee High School in Florida’s 6A classification. 247 Sports said Brown caught 30 passes for 558 yards and 8 touchdowns in 10 games last year.

Brown also comes from a family of athletes as his sister, Brittany, played four years of college basketball at Florida State, and his father, Don, was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 1985 MLB Draft.

Brown announced his commitment to Kansas State via Twitter on Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m., just five days after he took an official visit to the campus.

