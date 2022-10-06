Three KU players earn preseason All-Big 12 honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball had three players named to the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team on Wednesday.

Senior guard Holly Kersgieter was selected to the team, while senior guard Zakiyah Franklin and senior center Taiyanna Jackson both received honorable mention.

The team was selected by conference coaches, who were not allowed to vote for players from their own program.

This is the third straight year Kersgieter has earned preseason recognition from the Big 12. She was named 2022 All-Big 12 First Team as a junior after leading KU in scoring at 13.4 points per game. She enters this season ranked 24th on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,103 points.

Franklin, who earned preseason honors for the second time as a Jayhawk, is coming off an impressive 2021-2022 campaign in which she averaged 12 points and 4 assists per game.

Jackson claimed a spot on the All-Big 12 preseason team for the first time. Last year, she became the first-ever Jayhawk named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and set a new single season record in blocked shots with 95.

The Jayhawks open the 2022-2023 season on Wednesday, November 9 against Jacksonville, in the first of seven games in non-conference play.

