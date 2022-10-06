Study finds Kansas among states most impacted by natural disasters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - From wildfires to tornadoes to floods to blizzards, Kansas has seen it all and is one of the states most affected by natural disasters according to a new study.

With about $57 billion in damage dealt to Florida and South Carolina during Hurricane Ian, WalletHub.com, the personal-finance website, says it released its report on the States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.

To find which states are more impacted than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states based on the number of climate disasters that have caused at least $1 billion in damage since 1980 and the loss amount per capita of those disasters.

The report ranked Kansas 7th overall with a total score of 71.96, ranked 14th for the number of climate disasters using $1 billion in damage since 1980 and ranked 10th for loss amount from those climate disasters.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked a spot higher at 6th overall with a total score of 73.28, a rank of 6 for the number of disasters causing billions in damage and 12th for the loss amount from those disasters.

To the east, Missouri ranked 10th overall with a total score of 68.87, a rank of 7 for the number of disasters causing billions in damage and 15th for the loss amount of those disasters.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 11th overall with a total score of 67.54, a rank of 25 for the number of disasters causing billions in damage and 6th for the loss amount of those disasters.

Lastly, to the east, Colorado ranked 23rd overall with a total score of 49.37, a rank of 23 for the number of disasters causing billions in damage and 17th for the loss amount of those disasters.

WalletHub found that the states most impacted include:

Mississippi Louisiana Texas Iowa Alabama

The states that are least impacted include:

Maine Alaska New Hampshire Hawaii Utah

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

