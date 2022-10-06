Services set for victim of fatal Meadowlark Apartments shooting

Keith Gaylord, 23, was shot and killed at the Meadowlark Apartments on Friday, Sept. 30.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services have been set for the victim of the fatal shooting at Topeka’s Meadowlark Apartments.

Keith Gaylord Jr., 23, of Topeka, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, after a tragic shooting at the Meadowlark Apartments. The Topeka Police Department was called to 1621 SW 37th Terr. just before 10 a.m. on Friday with reports of the shooting.

Gaylord was pronounced dead at the scene while another was taken to the hospital via AMR with non-life-threatening injuries.

The next day, Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence, was arrested in connection with the murder. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on First Degree Murder.

Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel says a public visitation will be held or Gaylord between 5 and 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at its 401 SW Harrison St. location. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at First Baptist Church of Topeka, 3033 SW MacVicar Ave.

The funeral home also noted that a repass will be held for Gaylord at the Lakewood Shelter House, 2301 SE Lakewood Blvd.

