School bus collides with SUV in Auburn

Phil Anderson reports via Facebook Live at 9:21 a.m. Thur.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported when a school bus collided with a sport utility vehicle Thursday morning in Auburn, police said.

The collision was reported around 8:30 a.m. at 10th and N. Harrison streets.

Auburn police said the school bus was westbound on 10th preparing to make a right -- or northbound -- turn onto Harrison when it clipped the rear portion of a white Jeep Renegade that was northbound on Harrison.

Police said the school bus was carrying 19 students to Auburn Elementary School.

The bus, which had a scuff mark on its front bumper, was able to be driven from the scene and took the children to school.

The Jeep also was able to be driven from the scene.

