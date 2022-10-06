Scholarships open for K-State students to support public health workforce

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new scholarship opportunity has opened for K-State students who are part of the Master of Public Health program to help support the nation’s public health workforce.

Kansas State University says a new grant will leverage its expertise in public health education to promote the expansion of public health systems and workforce through strategic scholarships.

K-State noted that the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration approved a 3-year, $1,486,217 grant for the program ‘Ready to Serve: Building a Day-1-Ready Public Health Workforce for Kansas and Beyond.’

“This funding will allow us to offer scholarships for up to 73 students over three years,” said Ellyn Mulcahy, principal investigator and director of the K-State Master of Public Health program. “We will provide scholarships for tuition, supplies and books, and travel for part-time and full-time students in our Master of Public Health emphasis areas and graduate certificate, including for students who are pursuing accelerated degree paths such as the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine/Master of Public Health and public health bachelor’s degree/Master of Public Health students.”

According to Mulcahy, the focuses of the program include expanding public health systems’ capacities through recruiting and training day-one-ready public health workers; meeting public health workforce needs for skilled workers by deploying an equity-infused training program; facilitating career planning for public health trainees through a career readiness and mentoring program using public health partners; identifying and delivering practicum sites for public health trainees with public health partners and experiential-learning exposure to career opportunities.

“This project will train career-ready professionals prepared for the public health workforce by awarding scholarships for tuition and training in both the graduate public health certificate and Master of Public Health programs,” said Mulcahy. “Scholarships for graduate public health certificates and Master of Public Health degrees will be awarded to 41 trainees in year one, 21 new trainees in year two and 11 new trainees in year three. A total of 73 trainees in public health will be prepared for careers in public health to meet the public health needs of Kansas and our nation.”

K-State said the project team also includes Susan Rensing, co-principal investigator and teaching associate professor of social transformation studies; Justin Kastner, professor of diagnostic medicine and pathobiology; Kate KuKanich, professor of small animal internal medicine; Jennifer Miller, director of the bachelor’s degree program in public health; Elaine Johannes, associate professor of applied human sciences and extension specialist; and Fred Burrack, director of assessment.

The University noted that students are required to apply and be accepted into the K-State Master of Public Health program to be eligible for the scholarship. To apply, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.