Scholar Athlete of the Week - Taylor Rottinghaus

By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Shawnee Heights’ Taylor Rottinghaus.

Taylor plays volleyball, basketball, and competes in track for the Thunderbirds. She also participates in National Honor Society, Stu-co, spirit club, math club and is a junior civitan. On top of it all, she maintains a 4.52 GPA.

She plans to major in digital marketing at Washburn University, where she is also committed to play volleyball next year.

