Royals part ways with manager and pitching coach

Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) talks to Jordan Baker (71) during the sixth inning...
Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) talks to Jordan Baker (71) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Royals announced on Wednesday night that manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred will not return for the 2023 season.

“We are grateful to Mike for leading us through some unusual times these last three seasons,” Executive Vice President/General Manager J.J. Picollo said. “He met those challenges head on and helped us move forward in a positive manner. We thank him for his leadership and know his influence will have a positive impact moving forward.”

Matheny went 165-219 (.430) in three seasons as Manager from 2020-2022. His 165 wins rank 12th in franchise history.

“Managing the Royals has been a true privilege,” said Matheny. “I’m thankful to so many, primarily Dayton Moore, and the coaches and players I’ve worked with. I would like to thank Mr. John Sherman and the ownership group for the opportunity to manage their team, and everyone involved in this great organization. I came to the Royals knowing it was an organization of excellence and care, and was shown that care every single day. Royals fans should be excited about this group of players, and I look forward to watching them continue to grow.”

Eldred became pitching coach in 2018, after joining the organization as an Assistant to the General Manager from 2016-17.

